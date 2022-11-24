Polaris Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $56,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,511,000 after buying an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

ARW traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.19. 323,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

