Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $14.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 26,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

CATC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.78. 12,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a market cap of $692.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

