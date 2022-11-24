Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $37.62 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after buying an additional 1,042,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.92. 4,259,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,651. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

