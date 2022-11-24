Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson Outdoors worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JOUT traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $55.21. 23,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,158. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $561.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

