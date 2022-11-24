Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $47,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FDX traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.36. 1,758,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,453. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.