Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,484 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,271 shares of company stock worth $33,200,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

HRMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

