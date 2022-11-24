Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $164,647.93 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

