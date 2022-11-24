Populous (PPT) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Populous has a market cap of $3.51 million and $172,860.42 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

