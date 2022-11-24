PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0017

PotCoin (POT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 16% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $377,890.48 and approximately $2,260.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00473648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025417 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001674 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001466 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.