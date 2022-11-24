PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael J. Casey bought 20,000 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,046.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

