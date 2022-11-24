Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 0.9 %

About Precision Drilling

Shares of PDS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 41,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,626. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.