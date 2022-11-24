Premia (PREMIA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,961.15

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00004741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $98,961.15 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Premia has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.08 or 0.08521963 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00481148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.60 or 0.29520404 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

