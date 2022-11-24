Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRIGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $144.75 on Thursday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.92.

Primerica (NYSE:PRIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

