Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Primerica Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $144.75 on Thursday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.92.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.