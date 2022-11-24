Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Earnings History and Estimates for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

