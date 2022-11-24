Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $130.61. The stock had a trading volume of 818,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,822. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.13.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

