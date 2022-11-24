Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $96.78. 1,657,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.