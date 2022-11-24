Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,800. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

