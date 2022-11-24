Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,423,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894,878. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $107.30. The stock has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

