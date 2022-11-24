Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.88. 4,832,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

