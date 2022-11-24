Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 194,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $5,828,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 788,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $79,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.72. 1,993,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,741. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.86 and a 200 day moving average of $321.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

