ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.89

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.89 and traded as high as $34.00. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 70,074 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLL. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 1,025,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

