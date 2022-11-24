Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $196.14

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 196.14 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 197.34 ($2.33). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 192.20 ($2.27), with a volume of 122,303 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 370 ($4.38) to GBX 310 ($3.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 317.75 ($3.76).

The firm has a market cap of £521.90 million and a PE ratio of 489.27.

In related news, insider Malcolm Le May acquired 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £34,726 ($41,061.84).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

