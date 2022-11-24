PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.20 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 84.30 ($1.00). Approximately 816,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 855,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.30 ($1.03).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRSR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on PRS REIT from GBX 100 ($1.18) to GBX 95 ($1.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 96 ($1.14) price target on shares of PRS REIT in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £463.02 million and a PE ratio of 401.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. PRS REIT’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £70,400 ($83,244.65). In other PRS REIT news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £70,400 ($83,244.65). Also, insider David Steffan Francis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($19,628.71).

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

