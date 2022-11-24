Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lifted by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.06. 1,318,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

