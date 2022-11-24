Prudential Financial, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRU stock opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $200,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after acquiring an additional 91,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

