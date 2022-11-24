Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in Intuit by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $395.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $697.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.11.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

