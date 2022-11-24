Prudential PLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Prudential PLC cut its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.24% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83.

