Prudential PLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $165.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

