Prudential PLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana Dividend Announcement

Shares of HUM stock opened at $538.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.70 and a 200-day moving average of $484.55. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.