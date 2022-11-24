Prudential PLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 224.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,270 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,230,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth about $822,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,257,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EIDO opened at $23.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.