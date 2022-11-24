Prudential PLC Has $3.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

