Prudential PLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 779,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 187.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 593,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

