Prudential PLC Purchases 171 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $176.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.16.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

