Prudential PLC Purchases 7,605 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.64. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.