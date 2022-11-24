Prudential PLC Purchases 89,434 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 711.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FE opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

