Prudential PLC Sells 8,750 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MMC opened at $170.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.82 and a 200 day moving average of $158.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.