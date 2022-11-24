Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 14,801 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of SSR Mining worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,609 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,016 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,967,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $256,377. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSRM stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.80. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

