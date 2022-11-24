Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $319.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.14. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

