Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

