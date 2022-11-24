Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Vermilion Energy worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 887,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,498,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,936,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 168.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 725,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 455,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of VET opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

