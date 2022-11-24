Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Onto Innovation worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark lowered their price target on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

