Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,498 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Colliers International Group worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,166,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 286,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 604,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $158.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

