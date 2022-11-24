Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 19,324 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

NYSE PNC opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

