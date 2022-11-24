Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 199 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,866,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

