Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,149 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Livent worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,549,000 after buying an additional 109,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Livent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,300,000 after buying an additional 190,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Livent by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Livent

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

