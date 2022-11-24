Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,149 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Livent worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,549,000 after buying an additional 109,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Livent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,300,000 after buying an additional 190,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Livent by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Livent
In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Livent Stock Performance
Shares of Livent stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $36.38.
About Livent
Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Livent (LTHM)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.