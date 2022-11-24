Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,100 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

