Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $90.94 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 35.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 94,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 397.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

