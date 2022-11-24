Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Cut by Analyst

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACCO Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ACCO stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 459,967 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,040,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 53.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

