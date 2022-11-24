Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 120,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
