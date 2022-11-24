Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut by Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.89 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

